Family of Missouri's first coronavirus patient broke self quarantine, St. Louis County officials say

Hospital staff were notified before the woman arrived, so they were able to protect themselves and isolate her from others.

Officials had said the woman was quarantining herself, along with her parents, who were not showing symptoms. But on Sunday, reports about the father-daughter dance began circulating.

“We are communicating with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and sharing everything that we know with them,” stated Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill communications director Alice Dickherber in an email. “We will work with officials to ensure we are doing everything possible to mitigate risk and to maintain our safe environment. We are committed to the health and safety of our community and we will follow the guidance of public health officials as we plan for the coming days.”

On Saturday, state and county officials announced the woman’s test result as “presumptive positive.” The result still needs to be confirmed by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which takes a few days. Page said it is “highly likely” the CDC will confirm it.

