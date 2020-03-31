Gov. Pritzker to extend stay-at-home order, school closures

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

“So that's even further evidence that we need to stay home. You can't eyeball someone and think you know if they're sick or not,” she said. “Let's continue to do what we've been telling ourselves to do — washing our hands, staying home, covering our cough, cleaning frequently touched surfaces. Let's do it all for ourselves, for our family and for our community.”

The extension of the stay-at-home order Wednesday will be accompanied by a 30-day extension of the disaster proclamation that gives Pritzker the authority to make such an order. The decision was based on what Pritzker said were “top medical experts, scientists, public health researchers, epidemiologists, mathematicians and modelers from the greatest institutions in the world.”

“But from all the modeling that we've seen, our greatest risk of hitting capacity isn't right now, but weeks from now. The virus’ is spread is growing. So are its risks. We must not let up now,” he said.

Still, he said, “there's no perfect model that you can look at” when trying to figure when the disease will peak, so decisions will have to be made when more information become available.