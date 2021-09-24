Habitat for Humanity groups overcome challenges, keep building

CARBONDALE — Jim Nesler has volunteered with Jackson-Union County Habitat for Humanity for decades, but none of the projects he has worked on have been as problematic as the home now being built in Murphysboro.

“This one has to be the most challenging one I’ve ever been a part of, without a doubt,” he said.

Of course, there were expected difficulties as there are with every building projected. In this instance, it was troubles connecting to city water lines. But it was the unexpected problems which has led to delays and a new way of building for a Jackson County family, who continue to wait for their new home – problems associated with COVID-19.

Each Jackson-Union Habitat home usually is completed in as few as eight months. This project is now in its second year. The pandemic has impacted everything from the size of work crews to the acquisition of materials.

For example, cabinets for the home are made by inmates at the federal prison in Greenville. Due to COVID-19, manufacturing was shut down within the facility.

“There was a delay on when they could do those because they had been on a shut down and then they almost had them done when they shut down again,” Nesler said.

The cabinets arrived just recently and were installed in recent weeks. Other components such as windows, doors and roofing materials were also delayed because of supply-chain constraints.

'We've cut back'

Those problems also plagued construction of a home by Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County. Chapter Treasurer Curtis Hayes said appliances and other items for homes are often donated by manufacturers, but high demand and limited supply during the pandemic made obtaining donations more difficult.

Cost of materials over the last two years also has had an impact on construction.

“We usually try to build two homes a year, but because of increasing costs and the trouble finding volunteers, we’ve cut back,” Hayes said.

He said the value and cost of the homes being built now is increasing.

Said Hayes, “We usually can build a basic, three-bedroom home for under $30,000, but now we’re approaching $65,000.”

Fortunately, the Murphysboro project was not impacted by the skyrocketing price of lumber – all was purchased prior to the pandemic and walls were built by construction trades students at John A. Logan College.

“They had the walls built but then COVID came and shut them down, so they couldn’t put them up. We had our foundation built and everything, but because of COVID, we couldn’t move forward for months,” Nesler said.

The students also work with the Williamson County chapter, which completed a home – after several delays – this spring, according to Treasurer Curtis Hayes. He said that area trade professionals including electricians, plumbers and contractors often donate their time to projects. With added demand for their services from paid clients thanks to stay-at-home orders and COVID relief payments, many were unable to donate time to the organization.

The impact on volunteers

For most builds, the Jackson-Union chapter utilizes dozens of volunteers: everyone from church groups to scout troops and athletes from Southern Illinois University who give a few hours to days to move the project along. With COVID-19 concerns however, volunteers on the current projects has been limited.

“We’ve not used many volunteers,” Nesler explained. “Because of COVID, we’ve have our own little core group. Most of them are our board members and our regulars who are there all of the time. We love volunteers, but we’ve not used them this time. That’s made things take longer.”

The Murphysboro project was plagued by two robberies. First, tools were stolen from the chapter’s trailer parked on the property. The Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Department was able to recover most of the items. A second robbery further delayed the project.

“This time they decided to break into the house,” Nesler said. “They actually broke the door knob, bent the door, stole two ceiling fans, some electrical and some ‘nonsense’ stuff that still sets us back.”

Both volunteer leaders said their organization will press on despite the challenges.

“It’s tight," Hayes said, "but we will do what we need to."

