How Illinois would administer COVID-19 booster shots

It will be several more months before researchers can conduct tests on those individuals who participated in the initial vaccine trials to learn how well their systems retained antibodies for an entire year. In the absence of that data, a booster shot seems likely, some believe.

“It is likely that booster shots will be necessary, most likely beginning in the fall,” said Dr. Kiran Joshi, colead of the Cook County Department of Public Health. “There are a number of unknowns, but as spring and summer progress, we should learn more about what will be necessary and how those booster shots can and will be administered.”

The first doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine in Illinois were administered Dec. 15, 2020 — five months ago.

Medical experts have suspected that due to the ability of the virus to mutate quickly, an annual booster shot for COVID-19 may be necessary similar to influenza. Variants have become the predominant strain of infection in most states.