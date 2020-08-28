 Skip to main content
IDPH reports 2,149 new cases, 20 additional deaths in Illinois
 Jerry Nowicki, Capitol News Illinois

SPRINGFIELD — Thirty counties in Illinois are now at the warning level for a resurgence of COVID-19 infections, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday, more than double the number listed at that level two weeks ago.

IDPH issues a warning when a county crosses certain targets for two or more risk indicators that measure the amount of COVID-19 increase. Those include things such as the daily number of new cases per 100,000 population, the county’s test positivity rate and new hospital admissions for COVID-19.

As of Friday, the counties now on the warning list include Bureau, Carroll, Cass, Clinton, Cook, Cumberland, Effingham, Fayette, Greene, Grundy, Henderson, Henry, Jasper, Jersey, Jo Daviess, Johnson, Madison, Monroe, Morgan, Perry, Pike, Randolph, Sangamon, Shelby, St. Clair, Union, Warren, White, Will and Williamson.

IDPH released that list the same day it announced 2,149 new cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours and 20 additional virus-related deaths. That brings the statewide totals since the pandemic began in Illinois to 229,483 cases, and 7,997 deaths.

Laboratories in Illinois reported processing 48,383 tests during the 24-hour period, making for a single-day positivity rate of 4.4%. The statewide rolling seven-day average positivity rate for Aug. 21-27 stood at 4.1%.

As of Thursday night, 1,546 people in Illinois were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 352 patients were in the ICU and 132 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. Those were all decreases from the numbers reported Thursday.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

phancock@capitolnewsillinois.com

