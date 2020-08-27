IDPH reports over 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, 24 more deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 24 additional virus-related deaths on Thursday as the statewide death toll from the disease reached 7,977.

Meanwhile, COVID-19’s economic impact continued to be felt throughout Illinois, where local July unemployment rates ranged from 7.9% to 13.8%, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

IDPH said laboratories had processed 44,510 COVID-19 tests since Wednesday, which made for a single-day positivity rate of 3.8%. The rolling statewide average positivity rate for the seven-day period from Aug. 20-26 stood at 4.1%.

Virus-related deaths were reported in 11 of the state’s 102 counties. The victims ranged in age from a St. Clair County woman in her 50s to a LaSalle County woman over age 100.

As of late Wednesday night, 1,631 people in Illinois were being hospitalized with COVID-19, including 390 patients in intensive care units. Of the ICU patients, 151 were on ventilators.

The overall hospital bed usage was at its highest point since July 1, and ICU bed usage was as high as it’s been since June 29. Ventilator use was at its highest point since July 28.