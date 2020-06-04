Illinois attorney general asks Congress for power to investigate police misconduct

But in a 2018 memo, former U.S. attorney General Jeff Sessions wrote state and local governments have the “responsibility” to hold their law enforcement departments accountable, not the federal government. The Department of Justice has not opened any such investigations since.

That decision “has left local communities without critical protections for their civil rights,” the state attorneys general wrote. Allowing their offices to undertake such analyses as well as to access statistics about police departments’ use of excessive force would allow “much more” to be done to combat an issue thousands of Americans are protesting across the country.

“One thing is certain: If US DOJ continues to abdicate its responsibility to pursue police reform, someone has to take action. We stand ready to do so,” the attorneys wrote. “...Our country cannot move ahead — indeed our country will not heal — unless we ensure constitutional policing throughout our nation and accountability for police officers who fail to follow our most fundamental law.”

They noted police officers take a “tremendous risk” daily to protect citizens, but added communities will continue to treat them with “mistrust” if those who break the law are not held accountable.