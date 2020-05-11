Illinois’ border city mayors speak out as businesses reopen across state lines

Brad Cole, executive director of the Illinois Municipal League and a former Carbondale mayor, said his organization was glad to see a plan outlined by Pritzker last week. “It’s a reasoned, rational plan. It has some metrics that can be followed, which is important, so that we know what the rules are,” he said.

But Cole said that the issue that he has heard the most feedback on from the state’s mayors, and particularly those on the borders, is that it takes a minimum of 28 days to move between phases, whereas the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention calls for a 14-day review. He also questioned the size of the four regions. The state has 11 Emergency Medical Services regions, which were used to guide the plan, but the governor's office lumped those long-established EMS districts into four.

“I think, from our perspective, we would like it to be a little swifter in its implementation,” he said.

A challenging situation

Anne Caprara, Pritzker’s chief of staff, told The Southern on Friday that the governor’s office understands some of the challenges presented with neighboring states outlining reopening plans that, in some cases, are starkly different than Illinois’.