Illinois, Chicago officials outline coronavirus response plans

SPRINGFIELD — As the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19 continues to spread around the world, disrupting global trade and rattling stock markets, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot insisted Friday that state and local public health agencies are fully prepared to respond if the disease should spread further here.

“While the risk to the general public remains low, we want you to know our state and local agencies and officials are using every tool at our disposal to ensure the public’s health and safety are well-guarded,” Pritzker said during a news conference in Chicago.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the COVID-19 virus causes mild flu-like symptoms in otherwise healthy people, but in some cases it can become serious or even fatal. It is transmitted much like cold and flu viruses by person-to-person contact.

There is no vaccine for the virus, although efforts are underway to develop one. In the meantime, the CDC recommends the public take the same precautions that help prevent the spread of colds and the flu: avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; stay home when you are sick; and cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.