Illinois completes record 19,000 coronavirus tests in past 24 hours

“One person in the middle of that 3,000 can cause many others to get infected and each one of those people has the ability to infect others,” he said.

“People should follow the rules here, and in relatively short order we’ll begin to see, as the economy opens up, things will get better for everyone.”

President Donald Trump has hinted that future coronavirus aid to states could hinge on states’ actions regarding other matters, such as cracking down on sanctuary cities.

“I don’t know whether there will be strings attached,” Pritzker said Sunday morning in an appearance on CBS’s “Face The Nation.” “I hope there aren’t too many because the fact is every state has a problem and it’s different in every state where they need to put the dollars. So putting more strings on it makes it much more difficult for us to move forward to get our economies going.”

Illinois Senate President Don Harmon, a Democrat from Oak Park, asked the state’s federal lawmakers in April to consider giving more than $41 billion in funding to the state as part of the next coronavirus relief package, including $10 billion to stabilize Illinois’ underfunded pension system.