Illinois COVID-19 positivity rate levels at 3% as state passes 2 million tested

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 3% Monday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 883 new confirmed cases of the virus.

The 30,012 test results reported Monday followed more than 70,000 total reported the previous two days, driving Illinois to more than 2 million tests conducted since the pandemic began. Illinois became the first state in the Midwest to reach that milestone and the fifth state in the U.S., following California, New York, Florida and Texas.

The six deaths reported Monday brought the number of COVID-19 casualties in Illinois to 7,193 out of 154,799 confirmed cases throughout the state’s 102 counties.

Monday’s results mean there has been an average of 991 new cases reported each of the past seven days, an increase of 219 from the previous seven-day period. The seven-day rolling test positivity rate has settled at 3%, remaining at that level for the past three days after 23 days below it.