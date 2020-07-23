Illinois' COVID-19 positivity rate moves up again as 1,624 new cases confirmed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — For the fourth straight day, the rolling seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Illinois is on the rise, increasing by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.4% Thursday.

That comes as the state announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday among 39,706 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.1% — the highest one-day total since June 8.

Hospitalization metrics, meanwhile, remained near their pandemic lows. At the end of Wednesday, 1,473 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those, 309 were in intensive care unit beds and 135 were on ventilators.

IDPH also reported another 20 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total casualties to 7,367 among 166,925 confirmed cases since the pandemic first reached Illinois. More than 2.38 million tests have been completed in the state.

The positivity rate in the Metro East region on the Missouri border was 6.9% as of July 20. That was slightly off the high of 7.1%, and the decrease meant that the area remained below the 8% positivity rate that would have led to state-mandated rollbacks of certain aspects of the economy.