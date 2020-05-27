Illinois' Edgar and Scott counties have had no confirmed COVID-19 cases

Just because the counties have not officially reported a case does not mean no residents have had the virus, both officials said.

“People that aren’t exhibiting symptoms don’t know that they need to be tested,” Dunn said.

She also said the lack of available testing early in the outbreak, as well as restrictions on that limited testing, might have kept Edgar County residents with COVID-19 from getting tested.

“I am quite certain that the virus is among us, we just haven’t had anybody get tested that tested positive,” Dunn said.

She added that it is “absolutely” possible for Edgar County to see its first case in the future.

Shireman said he “perhaps would suspect” that one or more Scott County residents has had the virus but did not feel sick enough to get tested. He added that there also hasn’t been any county resident to have a positive antibody test result.

He said Scott County has had “a lot of close calls” with possible cases in packing plants, as well as “several” suspected cases among residents who did not turn out to be COVID-19 positive.