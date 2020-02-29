Illinois EPA tackling next vaping dilemma: toxic waste

One thing that gives the team hope is the significant overlap between environmentally conscious people and vapers. Jennings said research shows that people under 40 years old are more inclined to take additional steps to recycle things properly.

“The people who are largely taking up vaping fall within that same age bracket,” he said.

Sharpe says his battery collection program is popular, and some customers have even brought in used batteries from power tools.

“There are surprisingly a lot of people who actually care about that,” he said.

After publishing educational materials, the IEPA team hopes to work with vape shops to draw up concrete disposal methods. Early ideas include shops dismantling used vape pens and separating the components to be disposed of properly, or organizing nicotine packet collection days.

“If we can get others to realize the opportunities that are out there for partnering with us or battery recyclers, the more we can get to do that, the better,” Titlow said.

Jennnigs says information is also more valuable if customers hear it from their trusted local shop rather than the government.