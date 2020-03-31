Illinois farmers cautious about corn, soybean season despite projected rise in plantings

“When a lot of these acres were bid for, and talked about a month ago, none of this was foreseen at that time,” Tuttle said, adding that 40 percent of U.S. corn production is used for ethanol.

The economic hit could be lessened, Tuttle said, by exporting more corn, feeding more to livestock or switching some soybean acreage to corn, but that will not offset all damage.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I think the farmers will plant their crops without a problem, we always do,” he added. “It's a matter of marketing on the other end of this crop is going to be tough. It's going to be tough to make money.”

Increasing uncertainty is a wetter-than-normal spring forecasted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA scientists currently predict April through June will be rainier than average in Illinois. However, forecasters have said they expect this planting season will not be as wet as last year.

Tuttle said he has seen “extremely wet” conditions over the past two weeks while driving through northern Illinois and parts of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. And although that does not guarantee 2019-like planting delays, “We need a good four-to-five-week dry period, late April through May, to get this crop established,” he said.