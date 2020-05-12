Illinois fast-tracking $25 million for local government construction projects

DCEO announced in March that it would accept applications for such projects until June 30 as part of a larger program worth $50 million. Officials are making half that pot of money more readily available for this new initiative.

The fast-track grants are a “product” of the department’s internal discussions about what it could “do quickly,” Negron said.

“We knew that there were local governments with a wish list of projects in various stages of readiness,” he added. “Once the pandemic started to really have an impact on the economy and the governor issued a stay-at-home order to flatten the curve of infections, we took an urgent look at everything that we had and what creative ways we could use money to get it to people that really need it.”

Local governments that cannot have an application ready for this immediate program, for example, can still apply for the remaining $25 million through the end of June.

This initiative is one of several economic aid plans announced by the department to ease the financial effects of the novel coronavirus pandemic. The Downstate Small Business Stabilization Program, Emergency Hospitality Grants and Emergency Small Business Loan Fund are a few others.

Department officials plan to host online trainings for local governments and other public entities to learn about the fast-track grants.