Illinois Gov. Pritzker says feds sent wrong health equipment in latest PPE order

Monday’s increase in cases is much lower than the 1,105 new cases reported a day ago. Officials said that decrease, however, is not indicative of Illinois flattening the curve. Instead, it is because different labs take different amounts of time to report test results.

Ezike said only long-term trends will show any bending of the curve.

“The truth is, the number of cases will continue to increase. Unfortunately, as will the deaths,” she said. “The cases that I report do not capture all of the people in Illinois with COVID-19. Many of you know that you may have been ill but didn't have a test to confirm it.”

Pritzker said health officials are working to confirm the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. The state has officially reported only two recoveries: a Chicago couple who were the first Illinoisans to contract the virus in January.

Pritzker, though, said “there are quite a number” of people in Illinois who have recovered.

“The experts are coming to the conclusion that people who've had it and recovered are likely to have developed antibodies that make them somewhat immune to COVID-19 going forward,” he said. “And we think that's a positive sign anyway for what could happen on the other side of the peak that we're likely to see.”

For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. Medically trained professionals able to volunteer are asked to sign up at www.illinoishelps.net.

