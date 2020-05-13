Illinois Gov. Pritzker warns of ‘consequences’ for businesses, counties opening early

Those include revocation of licenses for those businesses and professionals licensed by the state.

“Counties that try to reopen in defiance may not be reimbursed by FEMA for damages they cause, because they ignored the law,” he said. “Local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police can and will take action. But there is no consequence the state could impose that is greater than the harm that you will do to your own communities.”

It was announced Wednesday that the General Assembly would convene a legislative session next week to focus on pandemic response, a state budget and other matters. Pritzker said he respects Republican calls for bills requiring legislative approval to extend his disaster proclamation, but he said all actions thus far are aimed at public health.

“I think everybody understands that what I've been doing is following the science and the data and doing what's best for our economy, given that the virus is out there,” he said. “I want to remind everybody that when people get sick, and when they die, that too has an economic cost aside from the terrible cost to families and communities. There's also an economic cost to our state when that's happening, so take that into account when you're suggesting that we should follow a different path.”