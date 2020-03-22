Illinois governor calls for volunteers as confirmed coronavirus cases see largest single-day spike

“One of the most important things that you can do to ensure that we do not have another health crisis is to give blood,” she said.

Appointments for giving blood can be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or by making an appointment at redcrossblood.org.

Pritzker also addressed concerns over his Saturday call for retired health care professionals to rejoin the field. He said older retirees would be kept away from COVID-19 patients and would likely deal with patients in need of other care. Hospitals would make an effort to separate those with COVID-19 from the regular population, he said.

“For those who are older we certainly want people to take extra care we wouldn't want anybody who deems themselves to be at risk or falls into a high-risk category to come into the health care profession and be exposed to COVID-19,” he said.

He said the call is also for people who have recently left the health care field for other jobs to come back to the field.

“You may have gone into business or decided that you want to stay home and take care of a family, and you may now deem yourself available to serve, do some hours as a health care professional, so we invite you please to volunteer yourselves to come back in and help us out during this time of great need,” he said.

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

