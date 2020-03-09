Illinois governor declares state of emergency due to COVID-19; Illinois now has 11 cases

“What we need now is to make sure that we have access to the resources because we can see from the other states, from the other countries, what’s coming — there’s going to be an increase in cases,” Pritzker said. “... It’s my job to protect people — their health and their safety — and so I felt like ... just the general trend of cases across the United States, it seemed incumbent upon me to step forward now and have Illinois do everything we can.”

The governor’s proclamation allows Illinois to station support teams of health officials and first responders as needed as well as receive additional support from the CDC and federal Emergency Management Agency.

“I know that this is a difficult time for people as we try to understand and respond to something this new. It is reasonable to feel apprehension. I want folks to understand — this is going to affect your daily life,” Pritzker said. “But know that your city, your county and your state officials are working hard to stay ahead of this and to give you all the facts as soon as we know them.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He advised Illinoisans not to take any “risks that could endanger others;” to get medical help and self-isolate if symptoms are present; to check on elderly people in their community; and resist the temptation to “horde supplies.”