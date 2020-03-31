Illinois governor extends stay-at-home order to April 30

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday extended his statewide stay-at-home order for three weeks as the nation struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Pritzker set a new deadline of April 30 for keeping people inside except if necessary to go to a job deemed essential or take care of needs such as getting food or going to a health care provider.

The new coronavirus has led to the deaths of at least 99 people in Illinois out of nearly 6,000 infections.

The Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability, a bipartisan legislative fiscal analyst, said Tuesday that it's possible that the economic impact of COVID-19 could mean a drop in state tax revenues of $8 billion — about 20% of the state's typical annual income — although the loss might be spread over several years.

Pritzker initially closed schools and restaurants and bars on March 13, then issued the stay-at-home order a week later. The period was to end April 7, but experts have said the rising number of cases in Illinois won't have reached its peak by then.

