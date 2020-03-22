Illinois governor's cable call for greater federal COVID-19 help sparks presidential Twitter spat

He addressed the morning’s TV appearance and ensuing Twitter spat at the end of his COVID-19 remarks, saying “I refuse to spend more time on this than it deserves” before rhetorically telling Trump to “get to work, or get out of the way.”

“One of the things that's been most heartening here in Illinois is the degree to which Republicans from all over our state have reached out to me to ask how they can help,” Pritzker said. “Even people who have had profound political disagreements with me in the past have been among the first to call or text me asking what they could do to help Illinois in our hour of need.”

While Pritzker said “Illinoisans of all political stripes are doing their part” in addressing the virus, he added “I'm finding it hard to contain my anger with Donald Trump's response to this national crisis.”

“I have doctors and nurses and first responders begging for masks, equipment, and more tests, and I have a floor full of staff who are working day and night to hunt down the supplies that our health care workers, and our first responders need, and the supplies we know they are going to need,” Pritzker said. “We're doing that because Donald Trump promised to deliver for all the states weeks ago, and so far has done very little.”