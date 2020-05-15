Illinois governor says testing key to reopening economy

“Having the ability to know whether or not you currently have the virus provides a small comfort in a world with so many unknowns,” Pritzker said. “More tests also means more surveillance so we can respond to where outbreaks are taking place. But just as importantly, testing is fundamental to our ability to reopen the economy while controlling the spread of the virus. That's what it takes.”

There are now 90,369 confirmed cases of the virus in the state among 538,602 people tested. The cases have resulted in 4,058 deaths. In the past 24 hours, there were 2,432 more positive cases confirmed among 26,565 tested, making for a 9.2% positivity rate, which continues to trend downward.

Pritzker said the current seven-day rolling average of tests shows a 12% positivity rate. That is well below the 20% benchmark for regions to move into the next phase of reopening, when retail businesses, offices, barbershops and hair salons will be allowed to reopen under guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Pritzker said that on a rolling 14-day average, all four regions of Illinois are meeting the positivity rate standard for moving into the next phase, which could happen as soon as May 29.