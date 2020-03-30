Illinois officials give guidance on mortgage payments, student loan debt, banking

Evictions and foreclosures are also suspended for 60 days on Federal Housing Authority single-family home loans and reverse mortgages for seniors.

Per IDFPR, affected homeowners or renters should contact their landlord and mortgage servicer immediately to learn about mortgage relief programs. Certified housing counselors through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development can be found at www.HUD.gov.

The department also urges renters to contact legal assistance agencies, and they urged visiting https://www.carpls.org/client-services/ for free legal advice.

Veterans with questions about mortgage options can call the St. Paul VA Regional Office at 1-877-827-3702; the Illinois Attorney General’s Mortgage Helpline is available at 1-866-544-7151; and IDFPR can be called at 1-888-473-4858.

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Student loans

Interest rates on federal student loans held by the U.S. Department of Education have been reduced to 0% until Sept. 30, and repayment on those loans is suspended until the same date. Involuntary collection on federal student loans, including wage garnishments and offsets, will be suspended until that date, as well. Credit reporting will take place as if the borrower were making timely payments.