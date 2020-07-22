Illinois officials offer measured approval of Chicago federal agent surge

“We will use these new resources and every other available federal law enforcement tool to reduce the unacceptable level of violent crime in Chicago,” Lausch said in a news release.

Before the full scope of the mission was revealed, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the plan was “ridiculous” during a press conference Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the governor briefly addressed the surge following a briefing on COVID-19.

“To convey my longstanding position, I welcome legitimate resources from the federal government to reduce violence and help our residents stay safe,” Pritzker said. “What I will not stand for are efforts to undermine civil rights and civil liberties like what’s happening in Portland … conducted anonymously under the cover of darkness with no transparency.”

Pritzker said he tried to call Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf on Tuesday to talk about the surge, but was told Wolf would not answer his calls for 48 hours. Wolf stated in a Fox News interview Monday that he did not “need invitations by the state, state mayors, or state governors to do our job,” in reference to demands by Oregon officials that DHS agents leave the state, and requests from Illinois and Chicago officials that they don’t come at all.