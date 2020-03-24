Illinois preparing for increased hospital demand due to COVID-19

Economic fallout

Neither Pritzker nor Ezike would offer a prediction for how long the social restrictions would remain in place, but Pritzker did take issue with President Trump, who said Tuesday he would like to see the country “opened up” by Easter, which is April 12, less than three weeks away.

“I think the president is not taking into account the true damage that this will do to our country if we see truly millions of people die,” he said. “And that's what I think would happen. That's what the scientists, doctors tell us would happen. And you heard me say a little bit earlier, if you don't have these restrictions on, the damage that would be done, the lives that would be lost, the overrunning of our health care system would lead to real devastation. So, I'm very, very concerned about what the president is saying.”

Pritzker did, however, acknowledge the state’s economy is likely to suffer due to the restrictions, and that state revenues are likely to suffer as well, which could lead to budget cuts.

In his budget message to the General Assembly in February, Pritzker outlined a $42 billion spending plan that was based, in part, on an economic forecast of continued modest growth, both in the state and nationally. But Pritzker acknowledged Tuesday that assumption no longer holds.