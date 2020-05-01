Illinois preparing for massive contact-tracing project

But Pritzker also said Friday that he is open to the possibility that some regions of the state could reopen earlier than that, depending on the local infection rate and the local capacity to provide hospital beds, ICU beds and ventilators in the event of a surge.

“Because it's one thing to say, well, half of our hospital beds are ICU beds are available, but if that number is 35, right, that's a very small number,” the governor said. “And if the population … is such that the 35 beds wouldn't be able to cover that population if there was a surge, then we are concerned about an area. So it has to do with much more than just a population in an area, and it has a great deal to do with how much health care is available in that area.”

IDPH reported Friday that it had recorded a new daily high of 3,137 newly-confirmed cases of the disease over the previous 24 hours and an additional 105 virus-related deaths. That brings the statewide totals since the pandemic began to 56,055 confirmed cases and 2,457 related deaths.

As of Friday, there were 4,900 people in Illinois hospitalized with the disease, including 1,263 in intensive care units and 777 ICU patients who were on ventilators.