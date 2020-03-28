Illinois records first infant death as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday it has confirmed 13 new deaths from the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, including an infant in Cook County who had tested positive.

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said during a daily media briefing in Chicago with Gov. J.B. Pritzker that a full investigation is underway to determine the cause of death. If COVID-19 is confirmed to be the cause, it would mark the first infant death from the disease in Illinois.

Ezike said it is rare for an infant to die of the disease and that most people recover. Of those who die, she said, 85 percent are over the age of 60, but she said that should serve as a warning for everyone to avoid exposure.

“Even if you might only have a mild illness, that same illness spread to someone else could have a very tragic result,” she said.

Pritzker said the latest deaths also included a state employee in the Department of Human Services.

“I know how difficult this news can be, especially about this very young child,” he said in an especially somber tone. “Upon hearing it, I admit I was immediately shaken and it’s appropriate for any of us to grieve today. It’s especially sorrowful for the family of this very small child, for the years stolen from this infant.”