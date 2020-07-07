Illinois, regional economies shrink in first quarter

There were also big declines in revenue from riverboat casinos and the state lottery, although there was nearly a 3 percent increase in liquor taxes.

The report also said June showed signs of improvement as the state gradually began to reopen its economy.

Personal income tax collections during the month were up $173 million, or 9.4%, as many people returned to work and began filing their 2019 tax returns. Corporate income and sales taxes remained below June 2019 levels but overall state tax collections were off by only 0.1%.

Giertz said he sees similar trends in his monthly Flash Index, a general measure of economic activity that shows whether the state’s economy is growing or contracting, and by how much.

A Flash Index value greater than 100 indicates a growing economy while a value less than 100 reflects economic contraction.

That index had been over 100 for 96 consecutive months, dating back to March 2012 when Illinois began pulling out of the Great Recession. It fell to 99.8 in March, 94.2 in April and 92.8 in May as effects of the economic lockdown began to be felt. But it ticked up slightly in June to 93.1, indicating the economy was still weak, but improved from May.