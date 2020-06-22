Illinois releases Phase 4 guidance as COVID-19 hospitalization numbers continue to decline

Monday’s 462 new cases among 18,219 tested made for a positivity rate of about 2.5%, and the new cases reported were the lowest in one week’s time. There were 26 more COVID-19-related deaths reported to bring the total to 6,671 among 137,224 confirmed cases since the pandemic began, and the recovery rate is 94% for those 42 days removed from a positive test, according to IDPH.

“The state of Illinois has made great progress in slowing the spread of COVID-19, largely because of the measures our administration enacted to protect residents and communities during this public health crisis,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. “Our strategy to encourage social distancing and expand testing and contact tracing will enable Illinois communities to continue to take steps to reopen, to return to work and to resume daily activities.”

While some — including business groups and legislative Republicans — have urged Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s administration to expedite entry into the fourth phase of his five-phase reopening plan due to the progress being made, he has strictly adhered to the original timeline — with some revisions such as allowing outdoor dining earlier in the process — of the plan that he announced on May 5.