breaking top story

Illinois' seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate ticks slightly downward

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s rolling seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate ticked downward to 2.5% Tuesday as the state remained among the lowest in the Midwest in the metric.

That number was driven downward by one-tenth of a percent due to a 2.2% one-day positivity rate for tests reported in the previous 24 hours. There were 597 new COVID-19 cases reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Tuesday among 26,994 test results.

This graph shows the rolling, 7-day positivity rate for tests completed starting on June 1. Illinois Department of Public Health data was used to calculate the averages.

There were also another 37 reported COVID-19-related deaths — a drastic spike from Sunday’s and Monday’s total of six each that fit an IDPH pattern of low weekend numbers ahead of a higher Tuesday result.

That brought the total number of deaths related to the virus to 7,063 among 148,452 confirmed cases since the pandemic arrived in Illinois. There have been more than 1.8 million tests completed in the state.

Hospitalization metrics remained near their pandemic lows at the end of Monday as well. As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, there were 1,385 people hospitalized with COVID-19, the fourth straight day that number was below 1,400 as it decreased slightly from the day before.

This graph shows the number of hospital beds in use by COVID-19 patients, non-COVID patients and the availability rate of beds throughout the pandemic.

Of those patients, 320 were in intensive care unit beds — the second-lowest one-day total since the state began reporting the data daily on April 12. There were 153 COVID-19 patients on ventilators, an increase of two from the day prior when that metric saw its single-day low.

This graph shows the number of intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients, non-COVID patients and the availability rate of beds throughout the pandemic.
At least one confirmed case of COVID-19 has now been reported in all of 102 Illinois counties, as Scott County reported its first case over the holiday weekend. It’s the first positive case among 547 tested, according to IDPH data.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 22 0 17
Franklin 37 0 16
Gallatin 4 0 2
Hamilton 7 0 4
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 338 19 299
Jefferson 110 14 95
Johnson 21 0 18
Massac 14 0 8
Perry 59 1 46
Pope 1 0 1
Pulaski 79 0 53
Randolph 293 7 275
Saline 10 0 9
Union 193 18 127
Williamson 135 4 81
White 8 0 4

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.

