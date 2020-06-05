Illinois surpasses 1 million COVID-19 tests

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Friday that more than a million people in Illinois have now been tested for COVID-19, or nearly 8% of the state’s population.
“This milestone is the result of the incredible work of so many people behind the scenes in state government, in our National Guard, in our public and private hospital and health care systems all around the state — people who were willing to battle it out to build out a testing infrastructure that is accurate, efficient, and accessible,” Pritzker said in a statement. “And we’re still building — but I’m very proud to be one of the earliest states to hit this landmark.”
The announcement came as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,156 new confirmed cases of the disease and 59 additional virus-related deaths over the previous 24 hours. That brings the statewide total since the pandemic began to 125,915 cases and 5,795 deaths. The disease has been reported in 101 counties. Scott County remains the only county in Illinois without a confirmed case.
In addition to those cases, IDPH reported the first confirmed case in a pet animal. A pet cat tested positive after becoming sick in mid-May. The cat lived in a home with people who had tested positive for the virus. IDPH said there is no evidence the disease can be transmitted from animals to humans, but it advised people who are sick to distance themselves from pets as well as people.
In the 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday afternoon, laboratories reported 18,903 specimens. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for May 29 through June 4 was 6%.
Illinois has opened 11 community-based testing sites where anyone can get tested at no cost, regardless of symptoms. No appointment, doctor referral or insurance is required. Those sites have the capacity to test 6,000 people per day.
The sites are located in Aurora, the Auburn/Gresham/Chatham area of Chicago, the Harwood Heights area of Chicago, Bloomington, Champaign, East St. Louis, Peoria, Rockford, Rolling Meadows, South Holland and Waukegan.
There are also 279 other public sites where Illinoisans can access tests. Of those, 108 are at Federally Qualified Health Centers
A list of public and private testing sites can be found on the IDPH website: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/testing.
IDPH also recommends that anyone who has recently participated in mass gatherings, including recent rallies and protests, to get tested five to seven days after attending the event, or immediately after developing symptoms.
Photos: Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
