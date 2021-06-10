Illinois to enter Phase 5, full reopening

By April, the state’s unemployment rate had spiked to a modern-day high of 16.3 percent as tens of thousands of workers each week filed first-time unemployment claims. But as economic restrictions were gradually relaxed over the summer, the jobless rate began to subside, falling to 7.5 percent in October and, most recently, 7.1 percent in April.

Asked during his interview with CNI whether, in retrospect, he wished he would have handled things differently, Pritzker said he had to work with the information he had at the time.

“I can tell you that if I knew then what I know now, I'm sure I might have made some different decisions,” he said. “But that just wasn't something available to me. What we had was a novel coronavirus.”

Pritzker added that just a few days before he issued the stay-at-home order he received projections – a copy of which he said remains on his desk – that said if the state took no action, Chicago alone would see 20,000 deaths from COVID-19 by August of that year.