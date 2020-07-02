Illinois unemployment claims dip slightly as state reopens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — The number of Illinois workers receiving state unemployment benefits fell by more than 29,000 during the last week of June as many businesses resumed operations after 14 weeks under a stay-at-home order brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday there were 676,338 people in Illinois receiving continuing unemployment benefits during the week that ended June 27. That was 29,511 fewer than the previous week.

First-time unemployment claims also fell to 45,249, a decrease of 1,027 from the previous week, but still a 463% increase over the same week a year ago when only 8,038 initial claims were filed.

In addition to those workers who qualify for traditional unemployment benefits, another 32,587 Illinoisans filed first-time claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, more than triple the number from the week before. PUA is a program funded entirely by the federal government under the CARES Act to extend benefits to independent contractors who aren’t normally covered under traditional state-funded unemployment.