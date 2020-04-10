Increased COVID-19 testing announced for communities of color in Illinois

Later this month, Orthodox Christians will celebrate Easter and Muslims will observe the beginning of Ramadan.

“I am grateful for all of the churches who have decided and listened to the mandate and stopped having church the way we had it in the past,” said Bishop Simon Gordon, a pastor from Chicago’s South Side, at Friday’s briefing.

Pritzker, who is Jewish, said he has participated in two Passover Seders over videoconference.

“I will say that it was almost fun,” he said with a smile. “Because you can connect with people that might not otherwise be able to get to your home on a typical Passover or typical Easter.”

Pritzker told religious Illinoisans that the safest way to observe their faith’s holiday is to stay home.

“Teachings from the Bible will tell you that it is our obligation to save a life if we have the opportunity to,” he said. “Staying home is saving a life, not just your own, but somebody else's.”

To make COVID-19 information more accessible, IDPH also rolled out Friday a text messaging service in which people can text “COVID” to 312-500-3836. For Spanish, text “COVIDESP.”