Lane closure on I-24 Ohio river bridge near Metropolis starting March 1

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Wednesday there will be a lane closure on the bridge that carries Interstate 24 over the Ohio River beginning March 1.

The closures are scheduled to extend through Friday, March 5, on eastbound Interstate 24, and Monday, March 8, extending through Friday, March 12, on westbound Interstate 24. The closure will be effective from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day during these time periods.

A consultant crew will be preforming the bi-annual inspection of the structure carrying Interstate 24 over the Ohio River.

Emergency vehicles will be allowed through the construction site as quickly as possible.

Through traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes while this work is underway. Motorists are asked to slow down and use extreme caution while driving through all work zones.

— The Southern

