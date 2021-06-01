Lawmakers pass $42.3 billion budget

Demmer then asked whether any of the requests had come from Republican lawmakers and Harris replied that he didn’t know of any.

“We have a billion dollars of new capital projects that have been available, but it appears that it was only known that those projects were available or eligible for requests from Senate Democratic and House Democratic caucuses,” Demmer said.

“Certainly would be happy to talk,” Harris replied.

Demmer raised the same concerns during the floor vote.

Harris also said the proposal calls for paying down about $2 billion of bonded indebtedness as well as paying off all of the state’s internal, or “interfund” borrowing.

Republicans opposed the plan because it also relies on eliminating or delaying the implementation of roughly $660 million worth of corporate tax cuts and business incentives, which Democrats have termed corporate “loopholes.”

One of those calls for delaying any further phase-out of the corporate franchise tax, which was a concession Democrats had made to Republicans in 2019 to reach bipartisan agreement on the budget and a $45 billion “Rebuild Illinois” capital improvements plan.