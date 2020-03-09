Lawyer for St. Louis County coronavirus patient's family says they were not told to quarantine

They left, with instructions that the woman stay in respiratory isolation and wear a mask when interacting with people.

It wasn’t until Sunday when health officials sat the family down and told them what to do, Bruntrager said.

Bruntrager complained about the way the family is being treated, misinformation that has been released about the family and the way the virus is being handled by officials. "To me, it absolutely exemplifies the ineptitude of how this is being handled," he said.

A letter Sunday to the family from county co-health director Spring Schmidt said the county was "authorized" to impose a quarantine on the family under monitoring from the health department, and said the letter served as “formal notification ... Please conduct yourself accordingly.”

Officials did not identify the infected patient or her family members, sending thousands of people to find out what they could from back channels via text and social media. The 375 calls for information to the county health department Monday overwhelmed its call center, officials said.

Chris O'Leary, a private baseball coach whose daughter attended the dance with his adult son, said he was frustrated that her school, Villa Duchesne, did not identify the affected people to the rest of the community.