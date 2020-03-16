Legal hotline for voters available; lawmakers’ return to Springfield uncertain

She added the spring session’s schedule is “being reviewed daily and should be considered ‘in flux.’”

The four legislative leaders and officials from Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office are deciding which legislative measures are necessary to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the memo.

A spokesperson for Senate President Don Harmon said that chamber’s session schedule is also tentative.

Drivers services, other offices closed

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced all offices under his purview, including driver services facilities, will be closed from Tuesday through March 31.

A spokesperson said the hope is for services to resume April 1. Other offices closed include that of the Secretary of State Police and Illinois Securities Department.

Only “skeleton crews” of necessary employees will remain at work, the spokesperson said.

For anyone whose driver’s license, for instance, expires during that time period, White’s office said in a news release not to worry — the secretary of state is asking for the Joint Commission on Administrative Rules to extend those expiration dates by 30 days.