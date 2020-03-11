Legislature on hold as Illinois coronavirus cases rise to 25

He said Illinois has thousands of tests, but health workers can’t test as many people as they would like. He also said federal officials told him a commercial testing lab that could make millions of tests would open by last Friday, but it has yet to open.

“We need a lot more help, and you hear very little,” he said. “I’m being as loud as I can on this subject and I think that they are going to be reactive to it.”

Pritzker also directly called out President Donald Trump.

“When the president wears his red hat in a CDC facility and talks about his own brilliance around being able to do research to determine an answer to this problem, I mean, he’s not taking it seriously. And you see what he tweets about this,” the governor said.

Pritzker announced Wednesday that his administration will file emergency rules this week so people who are out of work because of COVID-19 can request unemployment insurance benefits from the Illinois Department of Employment Security.

The governor is also asking Congress to waive interest on any federal loans that Illinois might take out because of the virus. He also wants the Trump administration to activate “able and available to work” waivers so people can collect federal unemployment.