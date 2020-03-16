Mediacom pauses data caps; Egyptian, Ameren suspend disconnections

Utilities that serve customers in Southern Illinois have announced some changes as daily life is upended while the country attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Ameren is suspending all disconnections for non-payment and is forgiving late payment fees for residential and business customers, according to a statement posted to its website. If customers are having trouble paying their bills, they are asked to visit ameren.com/illinois/account/customer-service/payment-options/payment-assistance, or call 800-755-5000 for residential customers or 800-232-2477 for business customers. Ameren said it has also limited public access to its facilities to reduce the risk of exposure, and its employees who must personally interact with customers and the public are taking precautionary measures in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
If customers have appointments and are starting to feeling sick, they're asked to reschedule at the phone numbers listed above.
Egyptian Electric Cooperative Association is also suspending disconnection of electrical service and waiving late fees until May 1, according to a statement from Executive Vice President and General Manager Shane Hermetz. Their front office will be closed to the public until further notice. Transactions may be made through drive-through windows until noon Wednesday, at which time the office will close completely and standing appointments will be canceled.
EECA is available by phone at 800-606-1505, but payments by phone will be limited. Phone payments may be made through an automated phone system at 844-759-3977. Customers are asked to use alternative payment methods including the SmartHub app, the online payment portal at eeca.coop, mailing payments or dropping the exterior drop box. Payments may also be made at kiosks in Carbondale, Sparta and Murphysboro.
Mediacom and Frontier, two of the major (landline) phone, cable and internet providers in Southern Illinois, signed the 60-day Keep Americans Connected Pledge, meaning for the next 60 days they will not disconnect service and are suspending late fees.
Mediacom asks customers to call and inform the company that they are unable to pay bills during the 60 days.
Mediacom also announced the following actions:
- It will pause data caps across all broadband service tiers through May 15;
- It will provide free access to all Mediacom Xtream Wi-Fi Hotspots for 60 days;
- It will lower prices of its Access Internet 60 broadband to new customers;
- It will increase the speed of its Mediacom Connect2Compete low-cost internet program, and will also give 60 days of free access to qualifying families who sign up before May 15.
For more information, visit mediacomcable.com.
The city of Carbondale also is not disconnecting water due to missed water payments for the time being. City Manager Gary Williams said in an email on Friday that the city is also helping residents who have been disconnected to reconnect service.