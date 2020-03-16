Mediacom pauses data caps; Egyptian, Ameren suspend disconnections

Utilities that serve customers in Southern Illinois have announced some changes as daily life is upended while the country attempts to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Ameren is suspending all disconnections for non-payment and is forgiving late payment fees for residential and business customers, according to a statement posted to its website. If customers are having trouble paying their bills, they are asked to visit ameren.com/illinois/account/customer-service/payment-options/payment-assistance, or call 800-755-5000 for residential customers or 800-232-2477 for business customers. Ameren said it has also limited public access to its facilities to reduce the risk of exposure, and its employees who must personally interact with customers and the public are taking precautionary measures in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

If customers have appointments and are starting to feeling sick, they're asked to reschedule at the phone numbers listed above.