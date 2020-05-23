Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer. It will look different this year.

For a list of state parks that are open, check https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/closures/Pages/ParksOpenDuringCoVID19.aspx.

For boaters, the governor’s directive places a limit of two people per boat. The rainy forecast might discourage others.

If you do venture out, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources reminds boaters of these state laws:

• A properly fitting U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket or vest must be available for each person aboard a boat or other watercraft.

• Anyone under age of 13 must wear a life jacket while aboard any watercraft under 26 feet in length at all times the boat is underway, unless they are below deck in an enclosed cabin or operating on private property.

• Persons of any age must wear a personal flotation device while operating personal watercraft or Jet Ski.

• Operating a watercraft while under the influence is unlawful.

Recent rains have left many rivers and creeks running high and fast. Several further north were recently above flood stage, which means they could have additional debris and fallen trees that could cause a paddler to capsize and be trapped.

“People often think that floodwaters don’t pose an additional risk, but they often can’t see what’s below the water — debris or even submerged docks or walls,” said Rachel Torbert, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. “When you add to that rapid currents, there are many dangers which could easily lead to injury or death, not to mention the risk posed to first responders and law enforcement.”​