Mentorship Project aims to curb youth violence

CARBONDALE — A program to provide positive role models and guidance for area youth kicks off next week with a virtual gathering of Southern Illinois teens and mentors. Called The Mentorship Project, the effort is a joint project of Carbondale United and the Carbondale Public Library.
“Our audience is teens and pre-teens and our focus is youth of color,” explained Nancy Maxwell of Carbondale United. “We’re trying to reach youth who could easily go down the wrong path.”
She said the project specifically is designed for adolescent males in Carbondale, Marion and Cairo, but all Southern Illinois young men are welcome to participate. Through the program, participants will learn life skills, ways to better communicate with others and how to cope with stress. Youth in the project will participate in artistic and conversational programs through the summer and fall. More importantly, they will regularly interact with leaders from across the region who have agreed to serve as mentors.
The first meeting will be a virtual event set for the evening of June 30. Weekly sessions will be a mix of in-person and virtual encounters. TCC, a Verizon Wireless reseller is providing iPads free to all of the youth who participate. They will also receive gift cards to area businesses, a photo session and a copy of a very special book.
“One of the biggest activities will be is that the participants will be co-authoring a book,” Maxwell explained. “It will feature their artwork and a written portion that they will do. They will all be listed as authors.”
Maxwell established the Carbondale United organization several years ago as a way of bringing various civic groups together to combat and prevent gun violence. She was inspired to do something after losing her stepson to gun violence.
“This program is something for them to do besides things that could lead to violence. It will give them a chance to see the other side of life and learn what they can do. Plus, they will be able to use the mentors as references for future job searches and just for someone to talk to in the future,” Maxwell said.
“The goal is to be a resource for these youth; to be someone that they can talk to, work with and who can assist them along the way,” said Jeff McGoy, exploratory student advisement director at Southern Illinois University. McGoy has agreed to serve as one of the mentors. “We want to make sure these students are exposed to some different things where they can feel safe, where they can feel like they are growing and they can feel like they have hope for their future.”