Mentorship Project aims to curb youth violence

“One of the biggest activities will be is that the participants will be co-authoring a book,” Maxwell explained. “It will feature their artwork and a written portion that they will do. They will all be listed as authors.”

Maxwell established the Carbondale United organization several years ago as a way of bringing various civic groups together to combat and prevent gun violence. She was inspired to do something after losing her stepson to gun violence.

“This program is something for them to do besides things that could lead to violence. It will give them a chance to see the other side of life and learn what they can do. Plus, they will be able to use the mentors as references for future job searches and just for someone to talk to in the future,” Maxwell said.

“The goal is to be a resource for these youth; to be someone that they can talk to, work with and who can assist them along the way,” said Jeff McGoy, exploratory student advisement director at Southern Illinois University. McGoy has agreed to serve as one of the mentors. “We want to make sure these students are exposed to some different things where they can feel safe, where they can feel like they are growing and they can feel like they have hope for their future.”

