New daily COVID-19 cases fall below 600 for the first time since March

SPRINGFIELD — The number of new novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, cases reported in the last 24 hours fell below 600 on Friday for the first time since March 30.
The 595 new cases reported came among 24,774 tests completed in the previous 24 hours, making for a one-day positivity rate of 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 5-11 remained at about 4%.
There were also another 77 deaths associated with the virus reported Friday in 12 counties.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has recorded a total of 131,198 cases in 101 counties in Illinois, including 6,260 deaths. There have been more than 1.14 million tests completed since the pandemic began, and the recovery rate for those 42 days past their diagnosis is 93 percent, according to IDPH.
Hospitalization numbers remained low in terms of beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of midnight Friday.
There were 2,209 total beds in use, once again marking the lowest number since the state began reporting the metrics daily on April 12. Of those, 648 were intensive care unit beds, up 10 from the day before but still far below April and May highs. There have been fewer than 1,000 ICU beds in use for 15 straight days.
Ventilator use by COVID-19 patients declined slightly to 375 as well, also the lowest number since April 12.
Despite the improvements, the state announced earlier Friday that Gov. JB Pritzker would be signing an executive order to cancel the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the Du Quoin State Fair by executive order.
“This is the right choice based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other experts: we have to prioritize keeping our people safe,” Pritzker said in a news release.
For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.
Here are 2020's standout graduating seniors from Southern Illinois
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School
Anna-Jonesboro Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Morgan Keller
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Cecilia and Chris Keller
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to pursue a nursing degree.
Julia Lasley
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Matthew and Melanie Lasley
College plans: Attend Mississippi State to major in biochemistry while competing on the track team as a pole vaulter.
Soren Keller
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Tim and Elaina Keller
College plans: Attend University of Illinois-Springfield to major in English.
Braden Benns
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Mitzie and James Roberts
College: attend Texas A&M University to major in engineering.
Abby Sartin
Hometown: Anna
Parents: Jack and Danette Sartin
College Plans: Attend the University of Mississippi to major in biology.
Benton Consolidated High School
Benton Consolidated High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Presley Allsopp
Hometown: Whittington
Parents: Adam and Shelly Allsopp
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study nursing.
Zoe Carlton
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Alan and Rhonda Carlton
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study pharmacy.
Brad Hammond
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Rob and Gayleen Hammond
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study business.
Madilyn McLain
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Brent McLain and Deedra McLain
College plans: Attend Loyola University in Chicago to study biology (pre-occupational therapy).
Amelia McLain
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Brent McLain and Deedra McLain
College plans: Attend the University of North Florida to study health sciences.
Jared Shaw
Hometown: Benton
Parents: Chris and Jeri Shaw
College plans: Attend Lincoln Trail College and be in the pre-dentistry program.
Carterville High School
Carterville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Christopher Battiste
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Kelli Ballard and Steve Battiste
College plans: Attend the University of Illinois to study biomedical engineering.
Madison Fleege
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Anthony and Paula Fleege
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study radiation therapy.
Charlie Hagan
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Jennie and Marty Hagan
College plans: Attend the University of Kentucky to study finance.
Seth Heil
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Tom and Nancy Heil
College plans: Attend Missouri University of Science and Technology to study chemical engineering
Brennen Thomas
Hometown: Carterville
Parents: Howard and Cheryl Thomas
College plans: Attend the University of Illinois to study chemical and biomolecular engineering.
Christopher High School
Christopher High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Gregory Michael Fletcher
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Mike and Jayma Fletcher, Amy and Andy Odle
College plans: Attend Greenville University to study biology.
Alexis Nicole Hale
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Randy and Dimitra Hale
College plans: Attend the St. Louis College of Pharmacy to study pharmaceutical chemistry.
Kaitlyn Jo Anna Mays
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Jeremy and Kimberly Mays
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study radiology.
Shelbi Renee Patterson
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Christina Patterson and Jeremy Flynn
College plans: Attend Webster University to study biological sciences/pre-med.
Faith Ann Sanders
Hometown: Christopher
Parents: Carol Ratley, Eric Overton and Shawn Ratley
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study nursing.
Halle Grace Valette
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: David and Tammy Valette
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.
Cobden High School
Cobden High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Joseph Brumleve
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Daniel and Jeanne Brumleve
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the medical program.
Jenna Hartline
Hometown: Cobden
Parent: Lisa Hartline
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College in the surgical tech program.
Brennan 'Alex' Kinsey
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Russ and Jeanie Kinsey
College plans: Attend Bethel University.
Olivia Schroeder
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: David and Janet Childers
College plans: Attend the University of Mississippi to study speech pathology.
Amy Pender
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: Dennis and Stephania Pender
College plans: Attend the University of Alabama in the medical program
George 'Alex' Remsey
Hometown: Cobden
Parents: John and Amy Remsey
College plans: Attending the University of Illinois to study agriculture.
Crab Orchard High School
Crab Orchard High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Bethany Barger
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Patrick and Tina Barger
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study business.
Kristen Chamness
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Mike and Lora Chamness
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study history/education.
Audrey Emery
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Bart and Julie Emery
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study agriculture.
McKayla Ferrell
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Daniel Ferrell and Jamie Ferrell
College plans: Attend the University of Southern Indiana to study occupational therapy.
Hunter Hodge
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Jason and Jami Hodge
College plans: Attend the University of Eastern Kentucky to study fire science.
Kandace Jennings
Hometown: Crab Orchard
Parents: Tammy Haseker (grandmother)
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study elementary education.
Du Quoin High School
Du Quoin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Caitlin Stanley
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Joni Mathis and Christopher Stanley
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study Spanish education, and to have a specialty in linguistics and foreign cultures.
Madeleine Cornett
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Jeremy and Kris Cornett
College plans: Attend the University of Alabama to study aerospace engineering.
Shelby Harris
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: Jason and Amanda Harris
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.
Katilyn Simmons
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parent: Tonya Simmons
College plans: Attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to study chemical engineering.
Chloe Bailey
Hometown: Du Quoin
Parents: George Jr. and Cary Bailey
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study aviation flight and aviation management.
Egyptian High School
Egyptian High School in Tamms has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Morgan Pace
Hometown: Tamms
Parents: Bill and Ann Pace
College plans: Attend West Kentucky Community and Technical College to become a pharmacy technician.
Dawson Essex
Hometown: Olive Branch
Parents: Steve and Lisa Essex
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study business/sports management or law.
Ryan VanDommelen
Hometown: Tamms
Parents: John and Belinda VanDommelen
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study pre-pharmacy/chemistry.
Christian Trexler
Hometown: Thebes
Parents: Steve and Laura Mathis
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study sports management.
Elverado High School
Elverado High School in Elkville has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Gracie Maynor
Parents: Kelly Wisely and Travis Maynor
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale in the pre-pharmacy program.
Emma Funk
Parents: Brandon and Valerie Funk
College plans: Attend Greenville University to study biology and be a part of the pre-physicians assistant program.
Hayli Havens
Parents: Bradi and Rob Havens
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study physical therapy.
Kaitlyn Lewis
Parents: Melissa and Shelby Lewis
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.
Kaleigh Watts
Parents: Kenneth and Tara Watts
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study criminal justice.
Abigail Jeschke
Parents: Steven and Sherry Jeschke
College plans: Attend Eastern Illinois University to study secondary English education.
Frankfort Community High School
Frankfort Community High School in West Frankfort has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Sarah Wollesen
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Beth Westell, O.D., and Jeff Wollesen
College plans: Undecided, and will attend either Washington University or Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
Lauryn McCabe
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Michelle and Christopher McCabe
College plans: Attend Austin Peay State University to study radiology and nutrition.
Jonah Jovi
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Brad and Misty Jovi
College plans: Undecided, and will attend John A. Logan College.
Sophia Simonis
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Samantha and Christopher Simonis
College plans: Attend Eureka College to study criminal science and sociology.
Ashley Buckingham
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Keith and Stacy Buckingham
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study finance.
Jenna Herron
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Kent and Chere Herron
College plans: Attend Saint Louis University and study nursing to become a nurse anesthetist.
Gallatin County High School
Gallatin County High School in Junction has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Konner Gross
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: Mike and Kim Gross
College plans: Attend DePaul University to study communications.
Will Henson
Hometown: Equality
Parents: Wes and Tera Henson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to be part of the pre-dental program.
Abigail Keasler
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: James and Karen Keasler
College plans: Attend University of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana to study speech and hearing Science, speech language pathology.
Kallie Keasler
Hometown: Ridgway
Parents: James and Karen Keasler
College plans: Attend Washington University to study organization and strategic management.
Anna Watson
Hometown: Shawneetown
Parents: Bill and Angela Watson
College plans: Attend the University of Evansville to study business management and marketing.
Blake Seely
Hometown: Omaha
Parents: Matt and Katie Seely
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study mass communications.
Goreville High School
Goreville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Andrew Manier
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Robert and Kimberly Manier
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study English and secondary education.
Jonathan Golz
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Jennifer Cox and David Golz
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study information technology.
Kiara Miller
Hometown: Goreville
Parent: Helen Miller
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study nursing.
Luke Brown
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Nathan and Erin Brown
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then transfer to Murray State University to study business and finance.
Payton Sopczak
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Pete and Kim Sopczak
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study business.
Trent Glidewell
Hometown: Goreville
Parents: Gary and Chris Glidewell
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study business.
Harrisburg High School
Harrisburg High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Lydia Miller
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Jeff and Andrea Miller
College plans: Attend University of Mississippi to study biomedical engineering.
Jacob Penrod
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Chris and Lynn Penrod
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College to study pre-med.
Olivia Wilson
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Blake and Kristin Wilson
College plans: Attend the University of Evansville to study pre-med.
Sam Winkleman
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Matt and Laura Winkleman
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study engineering.
Landon Gates
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Randall and Kelley Gates
College plans: Attend Southeastern Illinois College to study chemistry.
Sophia Winkleman
Hometown: Harrisburg
Parents: Chris and Laura Winkleman
College plans: Undecided, and will attend Southeastern Illinois College.
Herrin High School
Herrin High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Madeline Oxendine
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: James and Shannon Oxendine
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study secondary English education.
Mia Connor
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Clint and Julie Connor
College plans: Attend the University of Missouri to study chemistry, pre-med.
Jake Baumgarte
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Craig and Tammy Baumgarte
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study civil engineering.
Ashton Hawk
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Todd and Kimberly Hawk
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College, then transferring to the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, while serving in the Army Reserves.
Gavin McCluskie
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Devin and Wendy
College plans: Attend the University of Alabama-Huntsville to study aerospace engineering.
Maria Josephine Camarato
Hometown: Herrin
Parents: Matthew and Stephanie Camarato
College plans: Attend the University of Kentucky-Lexington to study STEM education: mathematics.
Johnston City High School
Johnston City High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Bailey Bullock
Hometown: Johnston City
Parent: Tenille Bullock
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study pre-medicine.
Maggi Carpenter
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Stacey and Donald Carpenter
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to get generals out of the way, then transfer to Rend Lake to get RN.
Blayne Durham
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Susan Howell and Dwayne Durham
College plans: Undecided
Mia Lawrence
Hometown: Johnston City
Parents: Carrie and Josh Lawrence
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study nursing.
Samantha Peek
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Melinda Peek and Scott Peek
College plans: Undecided, and will study nursing.
Brianna Thornton
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Robert Duane Thornton and Janet Thornton
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study agricultural education.
Marion High School
Marion High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Christopher Atlee
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Micah Atlee and Brandi Doerflein.
College plans: Attend Hillsdale College to study international studies in business and foreign language.
Diazha Berry
Hometown: Marion
Parents: D’Antre and Shelley Berry
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study cinema and linguistics.
John Bruce
Hometown: Marion
Parents: B.W. and Jerianne Bruce
College plans: Attend Phillips Exeter Academy.
Amanda Cantrell
Hometown: Marion
Parents: Noreen Cantrell and Darrell Kirk
College plans: Attend the University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign to study psychology.
Isaac Hammet
Hometown: Marion
Parents: David and Margaret Hammet
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study pharmacy.
Gloria Wofford
Hometown: Marion
Parents: John and Kendra Wofford
College plans: Attend the St. Louis College of Pharmacy, where she will also play on the women’s soccer team.
Meridian High School
Meridian High School in Mounds has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Jaylen Easley
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Janiece Blake and Lester Easley Jr.
College plans: Undecided
Alyda Hite
Hometown: Mounds
Parents: Devanie Casper and Charles Hite III
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Southeast Missouri State University to study psychology.
Kaycee Nichols
Hometown: Mound City
Parents: Bryant and Jamie Nichols
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study sports management.
Kenya Powell
Hometown: Mounds
Parent: Rhonya Fitzgerald
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College, then Georgia State to study business administration.
Seth Sharp
Hometown: Mound City
Parents: Shawn and Chasidy Sharp
College plans: Become a welder.
Sandi Woods
Hometown: Villa Ridge
Parents: Sandy and Charlotte Woods
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College to study business.
Murphysboro High School
Murphysboro High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Grace Barlage
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Nichole and Greg Smelter; Seth and Casey Barlage
College plans: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study pre-vet.
Olivia Bowring
Hometown: Pomona
Parents: Dennis and Karen Bowring
College plans: Undecided and will study to become a wildlife caretaker.
Veronica Crowell
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parent: Joella Nowotny
College plans: Attend John A. Logan Coolege to study health care management.
Jessie Groninger
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: John and Elaine Groninger
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.
Annie Kennedy
Hometown: Pomona
Parents: Brian and Jen Kennedy
College plans: Attend University of the South to study environmental science.
Gabrielle Watson
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parent: Michelle Abbadusky
College plans: Attend Millikin University to study political science.
Pinckneyville Community High School
Pinckneyville Community High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Aubrey Bruns
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Ryan and Julie Bruns
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study middle school education with a specialization in mathematics and special education.
Olivia Buza
Hometown: Tamaroa
Parent: James and Angie Buza
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study mathematics Education.
Lauren Jackson
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: Mary and Jeremy Jackson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study biology/pre-med.
Mercedes Moll
Hometown: Pinckneyville
Parents: William Moll and Christina Patterson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study mathematics teacher education.
Martina Skorch
Hometown: Scheller
Parents: Martin and Randie Skorch
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study radiologic technology.
Miranda Skorch
Hometown: Scheller
Parents: Martin and Randie Skorch
College plans: Attend Maryville University to study physical therapy.
Shawnee High School
Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Scott Schmedeman
Parents: Scott Schmedeman Sr. and Crystal Corley
Future plans: After graduation, Scott plans to enter the workforce.
Ryan Schaefer
Parents: TC and Karen Schaefer
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri State to study wildlife and conservation biology.
Jayclynn Presutti
Parents: Lisa Arnsmeyer and Jake Presutti
College plans: Pursue a major in education and a minor in business.
Koby McLane
Parents: Mitchel and Amy McLane
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri State University to study agribusiness.
Olivia Jackson
Parents: Donald and Renee Jackson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study elementary education.
Jesse Ellet
Parents: Michael and Laura Ellet
College plans: Serve to our country in the United States Navy.
Steeleville High School
Steeleville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kaela Axtell
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Kelly and Jeremiah Davis
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study pre-med.
Austin Hagel
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Jennifer and Neal Haertling, and Shay Hagel
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study podiatry.
Dylan Hill
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Shane Hill and Megan Garrett
College plans: Undecided, and will study engineering.
Alexandria Hinnerichs
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Kyle and Lauren Hinnerichs
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study hospitality management.
Kaelyn Rubach
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: Todd and Shannon Rubach
College: Attend Southeast Missouri State University to study speech pathology.
Jacob Sutton
Hometown: Steeleville
Parents: John and Julie Sutton
College plans: Attend Lewis and Clark Community College to study secondary education for mathematics.
Thompsonville High School
Thompsonville High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Bailey Julian
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Trevor and Heather Julian
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study nursing.
Baily Lampley
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Brandon and Amy Lampley
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College, then Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study elementary education.
Aislinn Nugent
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Terry and Meredith Nugent
College plans: Attend Baylor University to study biochemistry/pre-med.
Mackenzie Crisel
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Mike and Angie Crisel
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study nursing.
Emma Dixon
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Jon and Beth Dixon
College plans: Attend Manchester University to study biology/chemistry.
Ashley Jackson
Hometown: Thompsonville
Parents: Keith and Amanda Jackson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study radiation therapy.
Trico High School
Trico High School in Campbell Hill has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Hanna Allen
Hometown: Willisville
Parents: Georgia Allen and Raymond Allen
College plans: Attend Eastern Illinois University to study music education.
Kory Behnken
Hometown: Percy
Parents: Arlen and Cynthia Behnken
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study engineering.
Edward Brees
Hometown: Jacob
Parents: Deborah and Gary Brees
College plans: Attend Knox College to study actuarial science/engineering.
Kolbie Martin
Hometown: Percy
Parents: Kelly and Joe Martin
College plans: Attend Southwestern Illinois College to study education.
Sydney Taylor
Hometown: Ava
Parents: Timothy and Julie Taylor
College plans: Attend University of Illinois to study medicine.
Maysa Titsworth
Hometown: Murphysboro
Parents: Jill and Andrew Titsworth
College plans: Attend John A. Logan College to study education.
Vienna High School
Vienna High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Kylie Cheyenne Branscum
Hometown: Simpson
Parents: Kyle Branscum and Chrissy Hayden
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study forensic psychology.
Haley Paige Bundren
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Mark and Edna Bundren
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study public relations and marketing.
Karlie Jo Glisson
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Brian and Amie Glisson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study psychology.
Emma Grace Wells
Hometown: Cypress
Parents: John and Marcia Wells
College plans: Attend Belmont University to study music performance and entertainment industries.
Reagan Johnson
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Rick and Kimberly Johnson
College plans: Attend Murray State University to study social work and criminal justice.
Travis James Woodworth
Hometown: Vienna
Parents: Shawn Woodworth, and Tim and Kim Parr
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study computer engineering.
Zeigler-Royalton High School
Zeigler-Royalton High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Vanessa Coogan
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parent: Name: Casey Coogan
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to become a veterinarian.
Gabriella Dover
Hometown: Zeigler
Parent: Donelle Wiggs
College plans: Undecided.
Kya Maier
Hometown: Royalton
Parent: Katie Keown
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study anthropology.
Alora Lefler
Hometown: Mulkeytown
Parents: Shari Lynch and Scott Lefler
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College to study cosmetology.
Halie Barton
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: Brian and Michelle Barton
College plans: Attend John A Logan College to study nursing.
Stephanie Fitch
Hometown: West Frankfort
Parents: David and Sherry Fitch
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Edwardsville to study nursing.
Valedictorian Speeches | Du Quoin High School Class of 2020
Madeleine Cornett, co-valedictorian
I would like to begin by saying thank you to the faculty and staff of Du Quoin High School for helping my classmates and myself throughout our time here at DHS.
For me, this speech has been years in the making. Freshman year we were told to write a letter to our future selves that we would open at the end of our Senior year. In my letter I wrote to myself, “I hope that we graduate as Valedictorian.” I know it sounds cheesy and cliche, but it has always been a goal of mine to stand where I am today. You think that with all of my years of wishful thinking I would have already had the perfect speech written, but that is, unfortunately, not the case. When the time came for me to sit down and write this speech, my mind went blank and I was lost. So, I went to the most obvious place for help, Google. After spending hours searching for help I felt even more lost and that’s when I realized that no amount of googling or WikiHow articles were going to help me, and that I needed to look back on the past four years.
It’s pretty safe to say that the last four years have been a rollercoaster ride; from the time Freshman year that a transformer exploded and the power went out and we were able to go home early, to now, living during a worldwide pandemic and to all of the individual memories we made along the way. Throughout our time here at DHS we have had classmates move to other schools and we have had many new faces join us as well. Even though it can be sad to see the old faces leave, you may find some of your very best friends in the new (I'm looking at you Sarah Lynd. You still haven't entirely convinced me that your family isn't a part of the CIA).
As a class, we have all excelled in and out of the classroom. The girls’ track team placed first at state and the boys’ track team placed second. The girls’ cross country team was also the first ever in school history to go to state.This year the varsity Scholar Bowl team went undefeated. We were also the last freshman class to eat lunch with all of the other grades. Even though we missed out on many lasts of our Senior such as Prom, spring sports seasons, and the school musical (where I was looking forward to dressing up as a crazy old man in Beauty and the Beast), we are all about to go out into the world and experience many new firsts.
I'm not going to lie and say that we will all see each other again one day at a class reunion. This may very well be the last time some of us ever see each other. I know this can be sad to think about, but you can't forget that the people who are around you today will always be a part of you. Whether you knew it or not, your time spent here at DHS has shaped you into the person you are today. If I had never stepped foot in this high school I would have never been able to call my best friends, my best friends. We all may be unique individuals but we all share one thing in common, this high school and the memories made inside, including the good and the bad. Even though high school was not at all what I expected, I wouldn't change the time I have spent here at DHS for anything in the world.
So, I will leave you one last message from one of the greatest Disney Channel Original Movies of our childhood: Class of 2020, we’re all in this together.
Shelby Harris, co-valedictorian
Good evening. Or morning. Or afternoon. Or midnight snack break. Or whenever you happen to read this. I am Shelby Harris, co-valedictorian of the Du Quoin High School Class of 2020. I never thought these would be our circumstances for graduation, but if I’ve learned anything throughout this time, it’s to never take my opportunities for granted. So, without further ado, here’s to the graduating class of 2020.
To my parents and all the other parents and guardians of my classmates: thank you for supporting us in our adventures. Thank you for taking the pictures, organizing the events, picking us up when we fell down, and being our biggest fans. Thank you to all the parents who took in your kid’s crazy friends and supported them as well. Thank you for letting us invade your houses for homecoming billboard building and group projects. Thank you for being the ones screaming loudest from the stands, even if we were embarrassed in the moment.
To the faculty and staff of DHS: thank you for being invested in our four years as Indians. Thank you for taking the time to form relationships with us students. Thank you to all that took on extra positions as coaches, advisers, sponsors, and directors. Thank you for making school more than just homework, tests, and stress. Thank you for the “B Squad” performances, for letting us tape you to the walls, for letting us pie you in the face, for singing every word to “Super Bass” while we’re on a bus.
But most of all, thank you to the Class of 2020 itself. My time at DHS would have been drastically different without every single one of you. I have grown up with many of you. I have memories with most of you from when I was just six years old. In this group I have friends, best friends, and friends that I consider family. Thank you for cheering me on for the past four years, and for giving me so many reasons to be proud. Thank you for fighting through the past four years with me.
We did it. We may have been the problem child of District 300 but we did it. We are moving on to conquer the world, or at least the couch until we’re allowed to go outside. I encourage you all to “have fun, be safe, make smart choices, and don’t get arrested.” Copyright Ryan Summers. Never forget your time spent at Du Quoin High School, because once an Indian, always an Indian. Always remember to be the reason someone smiles today, and in the words of THE Jeff Gossett, “Thank you and that concludes this bulletin.”
Valedictorian Speeches | Frankfort Community High School Class of 2020
Ashley Buckingham, co-valedictorian
Ever since I started high school and learned that I had a chance to become one of the valedictorians of my class, I always wondered what I would say if I had the chance. I wanted it to be funny, intelligent, and not too long because the gym gets very hot. Even though this school year was nothing like anyone could have predicted, I am honored to be able to still have the chance to give thanks to everyone. I could never have done this without the support of everyone around me.
Of course, the first two people I need to thank are my parents. They are an amazing balance between encouraging me to do my best while also not making me feel any pressure to be 100% perfect. They’ve done so much for me. I’d especially like to thank my dad for taking me to Casey’s for breakfast every single day before school up until I got my license. The chocolate chip cookies definitely enhanced my ability to learn in school. Without my parents, I would be so lost in my life. Besides my parents, my entire family in general has always been extremely supportive. I feel blessed that God chose me to be surrounded by such a great family.
I know that this school year has also been hard on the teachers, not just the students. Online learning was something that no one could’ve ever predicted to have to happen. I think that all of my teachers did an amazing job making sure that myself, and every other student still got to receive a good education through all of this. My teachers definitely have made my years in school amazing, and I want to thank every one of them for all they have done.
Lastly, I want to thank and also congratulate the rest of the class of 2020. We have grown up together, and shared memories that will last a lifetime. I will never forget all of the times that we have spent working on the variety show and homecoming parade floats, doing community service hours, meeting up to study or work on projects for countless hours, and of course making the best chicken and dumplings that anyone will ever taste. I know that some of us will travel far away and may never be back to West Frankfort, and some will stay right here. Wherever we all go, we will always be a family. I am so proud of every one of you and what we have accomplished. I would not have wanted to go through school with any other group of people.
Sophia Simonis, co-valedictorian
Congratulations FCHS class of 2020! It’s finally here. We’ve been waiting for this day for the last 12 years.
While this isn’t quite what we were expecting, we are very lucky to be here today, at our high school graduation ceremony.
At the beginning of this school year, I remember seeing some of my classmates cry, as we were experiencing some things for the last time in our high school careers. Our last first day of school, our last variety show performance, our last football and basketball game. I thought it was silly to cry about it at the time, but now I fully empathize. Our class’s world was turned upside down overnight, due to a pandemic. Because of COVID-19, we were never able to goof off for the last few days of school after finishing all of our homework, or even attend our last day of high school. We won’t get the chance to think back to memories of our last prom or our senior trip. Through this unfavorable time, however, we were able to persevere and make it to graduation.
Great thanks to family, friends, and teachers for supporting and encouraging all of us throughout high school. Our class was fortunate to have been a part of Ms. DeMattei’s last year of teaching. We were also lucky to experience Mr. Dial’s and Ms. Sullivan’s last years of teaching, as well as their first years of being the principal and vice-principal. Ms. DeMattei and Ms. Sullivan were also a part of our phenomenal class sponsors, who did an amazing job of organizing our class events.
I would also like to thank my parents for pushing me to fulfill my potential; my close friends for knowing I couldn’t always hang out because of my constant procrastination; Madame Robinson for being my theatre mom and keeping me safe in Europe; Mr. Noto for being my favorite, noteworthy teacher; Mr. Maddox for being the coolest teacher, always with donuts; and Mrs. Little for being the funniest teacher, while still whipping me into shape for college. I love all of you.
As the FCHS class of 2020, we have a special story to the end of our high school journey. Nothing can stop us from triumphing, not even a pandemic. And that is why we can make this the beginning of a very successful future.
Congratulations Class of 2020!
Sarah Wollesen, co-valedictorian
Good evening.
My name is Sarah Wollesen. You’re likely expecting anyone giving a speech this year to turn coronavirus into an inspirational message of overcoming adversity, but that is not what I intend to do because I am confident that this will not define the rest of our lives; in time, I believe it will be nothing more than a cool story to tell our children and grandchildren.
First, a few stories. I have long promised my friends that as part of my speech I would tell a quick, irrelevant story from my good friend, Jonah Jovi. “I was at the park with Brock Johnson, but then I lost him, but then I found him.” Now that I have honored that commitment, I would like to share some advice from our biology-teacher-turned-assistant-principal-turned-principal, Jory Dial. “You can always come back,” he said, so you might as well explore life and “spread your wings.” He followed that with an imitation of a bird, flapping its wings.
Our class gets things done. Connor Eaton has won countless titles in wrestling. Nathan Birchler was the first student in FCHS history to direct a play, and having been a cast member in it, I can say he was a wonderful, understanding, and collaborative director. Austin Stevens and Emma Davis were both named Most Effective Legislators at Illinois Youth and Government’s General Session. I, with the help of my best friend, Amber Hanners, recruited and directed volunteers from FCHS to set up Candy Cane Lane’s display this year. I have named only a few examples, but I assure you, there are more. FCHS Class of 2020, keep getting things done.
You may be called naive for wanting to enact change. Do it anyway. The people who call you naive are just cynical. The world needs more optimism, if you ask me. Don’t confuse naivety with ignorance, though. Educating yourself is improving yourself, and by education I don’t just mean school. Learn anything and everything, from the layers of the atmosphere, to how to live healthily, to what it’s like to be someone besides you. Learn what love is, and learn how to love and accept the people you now hate, even if one of those people is yourself. And Class of 2020, be proud of what you learn, because from here on out, you are the ones who chose to learn it.
Have a healthy amount of skepticism. The most dangerous thing you can do is believe what “everyone else” believes without evaluating it for yourself with an open mind. Likewise, don’t assume that success means getting rich, having a spouse and two kids, and buying a really big house and a really cool car. None of those things are guaranteed to make you happy--especially the objects. I strongly encourage you to look beyond the script for our lives that is handed to us by society and to define success for yourself, because in the end, what really matters is that we have contributed positively to the world and that we are satisfied with how we lived our lives. I’m here to tell you it’s okay and even admirable to stay single, to not have kids, to live in a tent, or to become an artist, if that’s what will make you feel, in the end, that you have fulfilled your purpose. Class of 2020, stay true to yourselves.
And to the women in the Class of 2020, look at your valedictorians — Ashley Buckingham, Sophia Simonis, and me — and salutatorian, Jenna Herron, and know that you can do anything. Never let anyone tell you that you are any less, worse, weaker, dumber, or any other comparative negative adjective than a man, because if anything, you have likely had to fight harder for everything you have accomplished than he had.
Thank you.
Valedictorian Speech | Shawnee High School Class of 2020
Olivia Jackson, valedictorian
This has been a crazy year. No one could have predicted how this year would end, and I know it’s not the ending any of us wanted. I know this speech is supposed to be encouraging, and I will get to that, but first I just want to address how our senior year ended. A lot of people have tried to help us see the good in this situation and, don’t get me wrong, there has been some good, but I’m not here to tell you how this whole end of the year is in some weird way better than we imagined, because it’s not. Honestly, it really just stinks. It was not what any of us wanted at all, and I’m here to tell you it’s okay to not like how the year ended. It’s okay to be appreciative of everything the school is doing to make us feel special while also feeling sad. It’s okay to love the support from the community and be mad that you didn’t get the graduation you wanted. We are all feeling the same way, and it’s okay. The key thing there is, we are all going through it together. No, we couldn’t physically end the year together, but we are in this together. We are all feeling the same disappointment and frustration. We can get through this together because we are stronger together.
If this quarantine has taught us anything, it's that we can be there for each other without sitting in the same classroom together every day. We as a class have overcome so much together. This pandemic is just something else that can be added to the list. We are so strong, and I know each and every one of you will do great things in life. I have grown up with some of you and others I’ve only known for a few years, but I have seen some of the hardships y’all have had to deal with in your life. We’ve seen our fair share of struggles, this virus is just one more thing that is going to make us even stronger. It was a rough last quarter, but we did it. And we’ve had our fair share of great times too. From spirit weeks to our AP classes to sports teams, we’ve had some fun times.
I just want to tell you all that I am so proud of you. Honestly, I am beyond proud of each and every one of you. I have seen y’all grow so much over the years. We have had some good times and some not so good times, but we are all here. We did it. But we couldn’t have done it without a lot of people helping us along the way. I want to thank everyone that has helped us get to this point. Family, friends, friends that have become family, teachers, school staff, coaches, mentors, and anyone else that has pushed us to get to this point. We truly couldn’t have done it without you, so thank you.
You know, I like to think of us as a family. We are such a small class, and that has allowed us to become so close. Y’all are like the siblings I never had. Yes, we fight and argue, but what family doesn’t? And no matter how badly you wanted to get out of here, I know you will miss this. You will miss seeing all of us. I know I sure will. I love you all, and I am so, so proud of you. Thank you.
Valedictorian Speech | Steeleville High School Class of 2020
Alexandria Hinnerichs, co-valedictorian
Kaelyn Rubach, co-valedictorian
Welcome to the graduation ceremony for the class of 2020. We would like to thank our friends, family, guardians, the Steeleville teachers, staff, and our peers for their help and guidance throughout these past four years. We would also like to thank those of you who attended the graduation parade and those that made that day and this day possible. We are all incredibly grateful for the ability to finally gather here to celebrate this moment with all of you.
The senior class has been forced to overcome more hurdles than any of us could have ever anticipated. We are the first class born after the events of 9/11, and the first class to graduate during a pandemic in over 100 years. It is incredible that out of our limited life experience, we have already overcome so much.
It is true that our class has been forced to deal with these extraordinary circumstances, but we were still lucky enough to experience many of the same highs and lows that other classes enjoy. We have been through heartbreaking losses, such as the time when the volleyball team lost their final game 31-29. But we have also worked hard for astonishing triumphs, like our senior boys winning every regional baseball title they ever played since 6th grade, along with an amazing run last year that got them third place at state. We may not have gotten a traditional prom or graduation, but we still walked the halls on our first day of senior year with a ball of nerves and excitement in our stomachs, we still rallied with our classmates to win at battle of the classes, we still complained to every teacher about how ready we were to graduate. We still had a senior year.
Most of us remember the day we got our computer login information. 2020 seemed like something out of a sci-fi novel, a year so far away that we could never possibly reach it. Nevertheless, here we are, in 2020. There are a few people in particular we would like to thank, without which, our graduation today would not be possible. First of all, thank you to our parents and guardians. You drove us to countless practices, helped us with hours upon hours of homework, and were always there to listen when life just didn't seem fair. Thank you to the administration for continuing to be dedicated to us when the pandemic ruined everyone's plans. Thank you teachers. You managed to move your classrooms online with almost no notice. You were forced to work harder than ever before, and you did not back down from the challenge. While it may not always feel like it, we want you to know that you are appreciated.
Standing here today, this is really the first time for me that all of this feels real. Whether we've chosen to go away to college, or the military, or join the workforce, all of our lives are about to diverge for the first time. Many of us in this class have been together since pre-school, but now it is time for us to move on. I know some of us will move far away from here, and probably never look back. But like Curt always reminds us, "Once a Warrior, always a Warrior".
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.