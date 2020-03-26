New money announced for COVID-19 fight as number of confirmed cases soar

“But to think that every senator, Democrat (and) Republican, came together tells you, I believe, that we not only understand the gravity of this challenge, but the importance that we move quickly and put politics aside when it comes to the well-being of the people we represent and the future of our nation,” Durbin said at Thursday’s briefing.

The package includes a provision that would send checks of up to $1,200 to adults making less than $75,000 a year and $2,400 total for couples making less than $150,000, with smaller amounts for individuals making between $75,000 and $100,000. Households would receive $500 per each child.

Hospitals and health care providers nationwide will also receive more than $120 billion total. Restaurants with fewer than 500 employees would be able to get loans through U.S. Small Business Administration, and, under certain circumstances, would not have to pay the loans back if they spend the money on things like payroll or rent.

Although the stimulus package represents about half the spending of the 2019 federal budget, some public officials, like New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, have criticized the stimulus for not doing enough. Pritzker said people should “at least recognize a win.”