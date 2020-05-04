Northwest Illinois church appeals ruling upholding stay-at-home order

The judge noted that more than 60,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, “more than the number of people who perished during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Pearl Harbor, and the Battle of Gettysburg combined.”

The suit was filed on Thursday, April 30, against Pritzker, Stephenson County Sheriff David Snyders, Lena Police Chief Steve Schaible and Craig Beintema, administrator of the Stephenson County Department of Public Health. It sought to permanently block enforcement of Pritzker’s latest, revised stay-at-home order, which went into effect May 1 and extends through May 30.

Under that revised order, churches may hold public services in groups of 10 or fewer as long as they follow social distancing requirements. Despite that, the church reportedly held its regular service on Sunday. WREX-TV in Rockford reported that a public relations firm representing the church said churchgoers were provided hand sanitizer and family units were spaced 6 feet apart.

As of Monday, according to the state’s COVID-19 website, there have been 63 cases of the disease in Stephenson County, but so far, no deaths.

The Beloved Church case is just one legal challenge seeking to overturn the stay-at-home order. Republican Reps. Darren Bailey, of Xenia, and John Cabello, of Machesney Park, are both challenging the order in state courts.