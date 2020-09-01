Officials announce further mitigations in Metro East

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — State officials on Tuesday announced additional efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Metro East area along the Missouri border as the first wave of restrictions yielded no effect on the region’s virus positivity rate.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported a 7-day rolling test positivity average of 9.6% in Region 4, which includes the Metro East area, as of Saturday. Officials previously said mitigation strategies would be implemented in regions experiencing a positivity rate of at least 8% for three consecutive days.

Residents in the Metro East area, as of Wednesday, will be unable to consume food or alcohol inside a restaurant or bar. All such establishments must close at 11 p.m. daily and reopen after 6 a.m., and residents are prohibited from congregating indoors for any reason.

Social gatherings will be limited to the lesser of 25 guests or one quarter of a room’s capacity. Party buses will be banned from operating and visitation to long-term care facilities will continue to be forbidden.

The initial restrictions took effect two weeks ago, but the virus positivity has only increased since they were implemented. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has called it a “mistake” that he did not implement the stricter bar and restaurant restrictions earlier.