Pandemic shines ‘great spotlight’ on Illinois' digital divide

‘One leg of the stool’

According to Schmit of DCEO’s broadband office, before the coronavirus pandemic came to the U.S., Connect Illinois was already based on the premise that access to broadband was a pressing problem that needed to be addressed.

“Look at how the world has changed in the last several months, the urgency has only increased and we think we’re well positioned to make these long-term strategic investments on a progressive timeline,” he said.

Schmit said while some other states are using portions of federal revenues through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, to expand broadband, Illinois’ existing investment in that area allows the state to use the federal funds for other areas of immediate need.

“Because in Illinois we’ve got the Connect Illinois investment already on the table, our stakeholders, whether it’s at the State Board of Education or another state agency, are able to look at CARES Act funding and say ‘these dollars can be devoted solely to immediate need,’ and I think that speaks to the wisdom of our investment last year,” Schmit said.