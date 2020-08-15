Perspectives on Progress: Jordan Powell talks health disparities

In a 2018 news release posted to Facebook announcing Powell’s appointment as acting president, the IPHCA quoted Powell on his background as someone impacted by affordable, equitable health care.

“I often see myself in those we serve,” Powell is quoted as saying. “I’ve been in their shoes. My mom is alive today because she had access to quality health care, and it is my job to ensure our members have the necessary resource to provide that same access to everyone we serve.”

The release describes Powell as someone who grew up in a low-income household in Springfield while his mother dealt with both cancer and multiple sclerosis. He credits the quality health care she received as the reason she was able to defeat both illnesses.

Still, in his conversation with Capitol News Illinois, Powell emphasized that access alone isn’t enough to improve outcomes in communities that have historically faced disinvestment.

“It’s not a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s not just invest in health care,” Powell said. “You need to invest in the entire person. It’s housing, it’s jobs, it’s nutrition, it’s the full gamut.”

