Pritzker activates National Guard for flooding prep along Illinois River

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has activated nearly 60 National Guard soldiers to help communities along the Illinois River prepare for forecasted floods.

Pritzker on Thursday issued disaster proclamations for four rural counties along the Illinois River: Grundy, Pike, Scott and Morgan. Grundy County is southwest of Chicago, while the other three counties are in west-central Illinois.

Soldiers will help with sandbagging operations in those communities as the National Weather Service forecasts major flooding over the next several days along parts of the Illinois River, as well as minor to moderate flooding along nine other rivers.

For example, the NWS expects the Illinois River to reach major flood stage Saturday morning in the small Morgan County town of Meredosia, continuing to rise through the middle of next week.

“Without additional flood protective measures, several levees can overtop and roads can flood near the river,” read a Thursday news release from the governor’s office. “In Meredosia, the village’s 980 residents could be in jeopardy of losing their homes and lives.”

As of Thursday morning, the NWS also forecasts major flooding near LaSalle, Henry, Peoria and Havana.